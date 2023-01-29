Haleon’s (HLN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 376 ($4.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Haleon to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 289 ($3.58) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 314.50 ($3.89).

LON:HLN opened at GBX 319.50 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.74. The stock has a market cap of £29.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,996.88. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.40 ($4.18).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

