Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,046 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 68.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 738.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 221,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 393.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,828 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.