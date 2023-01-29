Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $27.21 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and $2.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.95 or 0.00169537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

