Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises about 9.3% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

