Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.