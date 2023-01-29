Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Hasbro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.43-$4.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

