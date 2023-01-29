Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €78.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €148.30 ($161.20) on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($218.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €137.09.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.