HC Wainwright Increases Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target to $2.75

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 3.8 %

VZLA stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.