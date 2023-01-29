HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 280 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after acquiring an additional 446,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

