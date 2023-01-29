HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $272.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.27.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

