HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of MOS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

