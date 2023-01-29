HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

