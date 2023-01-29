HCR Wealth Advisors Has $666,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Olin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

NYSE OLN opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

