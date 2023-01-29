HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

