HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $299.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.22.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.