HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,393,000 after purchasing an additional 416,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.