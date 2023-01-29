HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $296.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

