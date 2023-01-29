HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 16,596 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 9.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

