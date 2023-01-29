HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 891 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Stories

