Head to Head Analysis: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $27.09 million 1.09 $3.24 million N/A N/A Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.56 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.64

This table compares Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dogness (International) and Sigma Additive Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Additive Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

