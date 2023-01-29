Head to Head Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) vs. Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -6.99% -25.85% -16.72% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toast and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion 6.84 -$487.00 million ($0.73) -31.19 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toast and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 7 8 0 2.44 Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Toast currently has a consensus target price of $23.72, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Toast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Toast beats Cipher Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

