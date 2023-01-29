Head-To-Head Review: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 33.82% 22.10% 19.97% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Volatility and Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

43.2% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $992.58 million 1.03 $507.36 million $8.70 4.00 Akumin $421.08 million 0.21 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.59

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulgent Genetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 35.57%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Akumin.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Akumin on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests. It also provides next generation sequencing and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction-based tests, as well as antigen-based diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the company offers flow cytometry, a cell analysis technique providing diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies; fluorescence in-situ hybridization for detecting and locating a specific DNA sequence on a chromosome; immunohistochemistry, an imaging technique used to visualize antigens in cells; cytogenetics, which analyzes the chromosome set for numerical and structural abnormalities; and molecular testing that includes hematopoietic and solid tumor molecular assays. The company serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. Fulgent Genetics has strategic partnership with Helio Health, Inc. to commercialize blood-based early cancer detection tests. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.