Head to Head Review: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) versus IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

IRadimed has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IRadimed and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 25.85% 19.24% 16.75% Neovasc -1,077.37% -78.98% -56.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 10.91 $9.32 million $1.04 34.90 Neovasc $2.55 million 29.82 -$24.89 million ($12.29) -2.26

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats Neovasc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

