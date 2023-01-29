Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $23.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00057063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026332 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.189247 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06939602 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $38,312,244.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

