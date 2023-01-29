Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $22.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00087920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025974 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,307 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,321,887,307.260567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06716084 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $22,417,655.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.