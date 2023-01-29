HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Volume Tops $6,564.56

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $34.10 million and $6,564.56 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00400057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,686.61 or 0.28081045 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00569507 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

