Helium Price Tops $2.91 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00012580 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $399.77 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Helium Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,231,173 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
