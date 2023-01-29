Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hello Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 1,738,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

