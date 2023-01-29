Heritage Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 13,243,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

