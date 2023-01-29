Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $33.03 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $33,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.36. 547,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.