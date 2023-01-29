Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $296,113.31

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00017852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $155.50 million and approximately $296,113.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21659687 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $302,308.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

