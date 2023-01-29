HI (HI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $748,072.57

HI (HI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. HI has a market cap of $67.66 million and approximately $748,072.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00215537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02431346 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $771,787.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

