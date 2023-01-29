Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

