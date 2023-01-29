Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

HOLX opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.