Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.