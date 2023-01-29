Horizen Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.90 or 0.00045766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $145.05 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00199196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,310,575 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

