Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.56

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $140.49 million and $15.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.56 or 0.00045443 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00202446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,308,219 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

