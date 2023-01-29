Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP opened at $110.63 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

