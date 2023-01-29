Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after purchasing an additional 283,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

