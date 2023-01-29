HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

