Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$8.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$393.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

