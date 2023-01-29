Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE HUM opened at $481.69 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $378.91 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.35 and its 200-day moving average is $505.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
