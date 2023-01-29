Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Hunting has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

