Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $5.14 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $834.03 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00022223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

