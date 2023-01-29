Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 267,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.0 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 42,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.10 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on HY. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,804 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.