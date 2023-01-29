iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $146.83 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00007615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $146.83 million and $13.77 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00050933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017948 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00217182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002739 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.84863795 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $17,656,625.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

