Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $85.70 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

