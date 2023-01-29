Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

