IndiGG (INDI) Price Up 14.5% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $51,671.48 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

