Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 97.5% in January

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,990. The company has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,165,869 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 33,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also

