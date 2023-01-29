Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,300 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.2 days.

Inpex Trading Down 1.6 %

IPXHF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Inpex has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

About Inpex

(Get Rating)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

