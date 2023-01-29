Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,300 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.2 days.
Inpex Trading Down 1.6 %
IPXHF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Inpex has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
About Inpex
